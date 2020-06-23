Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,212. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
