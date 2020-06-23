Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 226,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,127,000 after acquiring an additional 187,759 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,212. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

