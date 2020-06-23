MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,660. MBIA has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $443.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of ($6.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $130,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MBIA by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MBIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MBIA by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

