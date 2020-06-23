mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Shares Down 5.5%

mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 716,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,684,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

