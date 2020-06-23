Mirai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Mirai has a market cap of $4,634.98 and $200.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Mirai has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00476167 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026620 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052561 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009681 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006673 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

