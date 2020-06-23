Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 6,518.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 146,738 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

MR traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $4.42. 534,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.92.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montage Resources will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

