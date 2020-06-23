New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 138,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for New Dimension Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Dimension Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.