New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 1.8% Higher

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.36), 8,750 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 417% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.08 ($1.34).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

