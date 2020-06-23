NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 41,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

