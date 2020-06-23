Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Trading 5.3% Higher

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 47.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1.75) million for the quarter.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

