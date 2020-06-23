OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 23,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 121,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

About OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

