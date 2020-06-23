Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $715.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

