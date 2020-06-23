Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

UPS stock traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $110.61. 5,181,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,046. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

