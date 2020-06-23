Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $311.30. 2,121,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,953. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,809 shares of company stock worth $41,955,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.06.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.