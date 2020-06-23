PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.67. 3,453,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

