Peony 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,234.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Peony has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $111,520.84 and $7,234.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,594,238 coins and its circulating supply is 3,474,410 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

