QSC (ETR:QSC) Shares Down 0.8%

Qsc Ag (ETR:QSC) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.28 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.30 ($1.47), approximately 156,511 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.31 ($1.48).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 million and a PE ratio of 2.37.

About QSC (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for QSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.