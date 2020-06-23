Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 1,491,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Quanta Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.