Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 4% Higher

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 130,930 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 113,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

