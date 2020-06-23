Rurelec (LON:RUR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), approximately 116,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Get Rurelec alerts:

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.