Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.60 EPS

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 14 ($0.18) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Scapa Group stock traded down GBX 16.80 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 103.20 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 3,684,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,665. Scapa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 295 ($3.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Scapa Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Tim Miller bought 19,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,999.35 ($25,454.18).

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

