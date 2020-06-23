Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Receives $24.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.82. 9,098,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,396,012. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.