Short Interest in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Drops By 13.2%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 6,301,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.