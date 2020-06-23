Short Interest in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Drops By 13.2%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
MOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 6,301,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
