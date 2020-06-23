Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Drops By 13.2%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR traded down $62.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,298.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,444. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,402.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

