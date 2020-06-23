Silversage Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silversage Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Silversage Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,890,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,891,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.66. 1,053,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

