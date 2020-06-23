Silversage Advisors Sells 2,156 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silversage Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 28.8% of Silversage Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

