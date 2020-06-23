SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.10, 27,568 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

