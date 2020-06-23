Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Trading Down 0.4%

Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.63, approximately 10,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

