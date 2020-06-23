Spectrum Metals (ASX:SPX) Trading Down 3.1%

Spectrum Metals Ltd (ASX:SPX)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 464,226 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.16.

About Spectrum Metals (ASX:SPX)

Spectrum Metals Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia. It holds 100% interests in Whaleshark gold prospect located in Onslow, Western Australia. The company also holds 100% interest in the First Hit Mine located to the west of the town of Menzies in Western Australia; and the Penny West Gold Project comprising two contiguous mining leases covering 878.2 hectares located in Western Australia.

