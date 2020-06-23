Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0468 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Stakinglab has a market cap of $18,979.11 and approximately $882.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 133.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00478293 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025051 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006631 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000409 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,656,095 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

