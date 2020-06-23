Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $10.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 6,138,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

