TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Tops $4.27 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BigONE, Gate.io and FCoin. TokenClub has a market cap of $4.27 million and $1.09 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.78 or 0.05334283 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,623,100 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BigONE, CoinBene, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

