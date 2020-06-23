Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TCI stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $35.32. 267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $315.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

