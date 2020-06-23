UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,556,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700,241 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.22% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,881,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.60. 3,930,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average of $281.86. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

