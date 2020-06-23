Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

NYSE:V traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.61. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

