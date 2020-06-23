Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.45.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

