Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.45.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit