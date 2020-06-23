Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,929,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,346 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,152,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

