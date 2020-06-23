West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Jun 23rd, 2020

West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.78 ($0.55), 3,652,687 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 753% from the average session volume of 428,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.80 ($0.57).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.56. The firm has a market cap of $679.09 million and a P/E ratio of -156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.11, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.40.

About West African Resources (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

