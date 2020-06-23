Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

