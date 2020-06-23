Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 14,551 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $261,772.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at $529,589.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $910,800.00.

Yext stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yext by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Yext by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

