Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) Shares Down 20%

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA) traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 1,404 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA)

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

