Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.6% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 193.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 90,621 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 27.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 11,537,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,272,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

