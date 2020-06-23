Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Strong Sell

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $674.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

