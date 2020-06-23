Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.30). Zumiez reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zumiez by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zumiez by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zumiez by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 733,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.