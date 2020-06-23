Zurcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $107.00 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 66.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $8,413.92 and approximately $107.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded down 66.3% against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zurcoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

ZUR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zurcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zurcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.