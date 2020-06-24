$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.96. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NYSE BAH traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,227. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,922,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

