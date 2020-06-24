1,617 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,687,000 after purchasing an additional 569,392 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,526. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

