1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438,627 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Medtronic worth $313,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

