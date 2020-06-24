1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 213,851 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,851 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Honeywell International worth $273,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.49. 113,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

