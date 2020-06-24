1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 40,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Oracle worth $306,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 931,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,526. The company has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

