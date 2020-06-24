1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $438.32 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,278,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,706 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $438,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.